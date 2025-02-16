Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 183,823 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

