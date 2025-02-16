Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.72% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,920,000 after buying an additional 24,494,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,258 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,251 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

