Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $29,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

INDA stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.