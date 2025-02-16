Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $30,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $14,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 39.5% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 87,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $246.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.73 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.49.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

