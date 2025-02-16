Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 211.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,357,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

CTAS opened at $204.22 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $152.77 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

