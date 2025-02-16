Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 32,960 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of Insmed worth $29,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 113.3% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,322,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Insmed by 119.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 857,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 466,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 209.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 308,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $18,377,000.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $6,419,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,720,024.60. This represents a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,135 shares of company stock valued at $38,409,713 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSM opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms recently commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

