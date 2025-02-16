Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

