Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 183,097 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,097 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

