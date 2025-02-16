Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,699 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

