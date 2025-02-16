Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after buying an additional 661,854 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $47,957,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $45,194,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 494,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 489,821 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.19%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

