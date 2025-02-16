Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.9 %

APT stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -0.64.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Alpha Pro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.