Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.9 %
APT stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of -0.64.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Alpha Pro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
