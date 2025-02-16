Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alvotech by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Alvotech by 3.6% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 756,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alvotech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alvotech by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Stories

