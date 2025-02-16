América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $13.70 Price Target at Scotiabank

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $17.30 to $13.70 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

América Móvil Stock Performance

América Móvil stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,149,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 638,159 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 76.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

