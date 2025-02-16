Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Q4 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46.
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
