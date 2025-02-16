Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $129.00

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

DEO stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Diageo by 88,407.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Diageo by 32.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Diageo by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

