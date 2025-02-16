Analysts Set Expectations for Expro Group FY2024 Earnings

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expro Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPRO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Expro Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, CEO Michael Jardon purchased 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $493,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,113.34. The trade was a 15.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,181 shares in the company, valued at $787,971.59. The trade was a 35.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,125,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 2,426,258 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,481,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,027,825 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,159,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expro Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after buying an additional 758,449 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

