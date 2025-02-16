Analysts Set Expectations for Propel’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Propel in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PRL. Scotiabank lowered Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Propel from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens raised Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of PRL opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $43.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Propel’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Insider Activity at Propel

In related news, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $703,120.00. Also, Director Clive Kinross sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,103,817.00. Insiders sold 60,459 shares of company stock worth $2,241,343 in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

