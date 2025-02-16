Analysts Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $81.60

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $46,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

