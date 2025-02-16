Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price at C$19.68

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.68.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.
