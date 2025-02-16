Analyzing Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) & United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) and United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and United Overseas Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 24.29% 16.01% 1.84% United Overseas Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Overseas Bank has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $712.20 million 1.95 $166.16 million $5.47 6.95 United Overseas Bank $18.23 billion 2.61 $4.25 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and United Overseas Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Overseas Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and United Overseas Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Overseas Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. is more favorable than United Overseas Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of United Overseas Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. United Overseas Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. beats United Overseas Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing. The company also provides letter of credit comprising import and export letters of credit, and credit discounting and financing, as well as usance payable at sight; stand-by services; bank guarantees, including first demand and local guarantees; import and export documentary collection; irrevocable reimbursement undertaking; and canal tolls. In addition, it offers liquidity and investment solutions, such as time deposits, DDA accounts, Yankee certificate of deposits, and EMTN private placement services, as well as supply chain finance services. The company primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment offers financing, trade, cash management, and capital markets solutions, as well as advisory and treasury products for medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors, and property funds. The company’s Global Markets segment provides foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities, and structured investment products; and manages funding and liquidity. Its Other segment offers investment management, property, and insurance services. The company also provides mobile and internet banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 500 branches, including wealth and privilege banking centres, private bank suites, business and commercial banking centres, and offices in 19 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America; and approximately 1.4 million automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as United Chinese Bank and changed its name to United Overseas Bank Limited in 1965. United Overseas Bank Limited was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

