AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Raised to $51.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $645.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.49.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 6,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 168,813 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.