Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anterix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Get Anterix alerts:

Insider Activity at Anterix

In related news, Director Mark Fleischhauer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $119,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,665. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

About Anterix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,158,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 108,683 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 388,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 97,127 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.