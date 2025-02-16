Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of Anterix stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.41.
In related news, Director Mark Fleischhauer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $119,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,665. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
