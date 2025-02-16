Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Antero Resources stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

