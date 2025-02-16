ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,102,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 3,757,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,206.6 days.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZGF opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. ANZ Group has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.95.
ANZ Group Company Profile
