Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

APLS opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 2,145 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $64,264.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,249.56. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $95,208.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,483.60. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,479. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 410.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,125,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,383 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 191.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,144,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,707 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,014,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

