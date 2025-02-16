Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) versus Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Head to Head Contrast

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -108.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 3,920.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $344.59 million 4.05 $58.13 million ($0.92) -10.97 Boston Properties $3.41 billion 3.29 $14.27 million $0.10 709.17

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Boston Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Properties. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80 Boston Properties 1 5 7 0 2.46

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $9.31, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $82.23, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -35.84% 9.11% 2.01% Boston Properties 0.38% 3.90% 1.24%

Summary

Boston Properties beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

