Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 9,783.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 461,893 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

IDRV opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

