Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,646,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,758,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 300,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 204.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,407 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 83,945 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

