Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in City by 125.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in City by 66.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in City by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $119.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.51. City Holding has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.28.

City Dividend Announcement

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $170,203.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,696.01. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,400. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,299 shares of company stock valued at $297,174 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

