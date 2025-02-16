Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.3% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Castellan Group increased its holdings in Apple by 206.9% during the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 5,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,091,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,217,000 after buying an additional 250,514 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,383,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 513,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $119,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Trading Up 1.3 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.
View Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
