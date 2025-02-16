Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $184.27, but opened at $174.84. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Materials shares last traded at $174.20, with a volume of 2,941,577 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 223,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,244,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,615,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

