Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

APLT stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.88. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 165.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 457,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,541,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,656,000 after buying an additional 2,893,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,694,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 236.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,256,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

