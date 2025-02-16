AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $475.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.18.

AppLovin Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $510.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.33 and its 200-day moving average is $230.42. The firm has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,991 shares of company stock worth $267,640,144 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 114,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

