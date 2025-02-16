AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $575.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.18.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $510.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.42. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $189,574,199.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,618,694.88. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 40.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AppLovin by 251.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in AppLovin by 24.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

