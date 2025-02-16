AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $525.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $501.19 and last traded at $504.85. 3,487,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,716,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.67.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.18.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total value of $5,740,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,673.78. This represents a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 828,991 shares of company stock worth $267,640,144 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after buying an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after buying an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after buying an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.42.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

