AppLovin’s (APP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.18.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $510.13 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 593,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $189,574,199.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,919,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,618,694.88. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total value of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.