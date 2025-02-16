AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) vs. Marine Harvest ASA (OTC:MHGVY) Critical Review

Marine Harvest ASA (OTC:MHGVY – Get Free Report) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Harvest ASA 0 0 0 0 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Harvest ASA $5.96 billion 1.74 $480.97 million $0.90 22.23 AquaBounty Technologies $1.26 million 2.30 -$27.56 million ($19.05) -0.04

Marine Harvest ASA has higher revenue and earnings than AquaBounty Technologies. AquaBounty Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Harvest ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Harvest ASA 7.65% 13.34% 6.29% AquaBounty Technologies -5,842.69% -18.20% -15.61%

Risk & Volatility

Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marine Harvest ASA beats AquaBounty Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Harvard, Massachusetts.

