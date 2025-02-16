Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 249.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.05 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 479,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

