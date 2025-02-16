Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading 31.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 398,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 91,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

