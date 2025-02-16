Argus Upgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to “Buy”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.82 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

