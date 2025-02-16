Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

