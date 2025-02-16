Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.22.

ATZ stock opened at C$68.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.82 and a 12 month high of C$73.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Margot Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.14, for a total transaction of C$252,490.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total transaction of C$1,976,557.36. Insiders have sold 76,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,028 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

