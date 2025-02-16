Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

