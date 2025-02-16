Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $734,800. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $538,721.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,176.39. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,432 shares of company stock worth $2,957,986. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 5,232,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,622,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

