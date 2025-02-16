Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,800. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,458.04. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,986. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.