Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

