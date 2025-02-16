Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $144.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,466,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

