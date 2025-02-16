Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPN. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $711.05 million, a PE ratio of 867.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

