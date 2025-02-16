Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Assurant by 11,480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 460,937 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,430,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,630,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Assurant by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.17.

Assurant stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

