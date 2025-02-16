Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.17.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $202.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.71 and its 200-day moving average is $202.91. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Assurant by 509.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

